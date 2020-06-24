The New Faces of Pride: The Politician's Theo Germaine on Being an Ally, Passing the Mic and More

Related : Andy Cohen & More React to Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Ruling

With coronavirus making large-scale festivals a public health hazard and widespread protests forcing the nation into a reckoning on racial inequality, this Pride season is one unlike any other. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

TV audiences only met Theo Germaine last fall when Ryan Murphy's The Politician made its debut on Netflix. The actor—who identifies as non-binary and uses both they/them and he/him pronouns—left behind their day job at a coffee shop in Chicago to play James Sullivan, a cunning member of Payton Hobart's (Ben Platt) campaign team and a trans masculine character whose trans identity wasn't central to their story or even really commented on.

While the high-profile Murphy production allowed Germaine to make quite a splash, it was their work in Showtime's quieter and queerer Work in Progress last December where audiences fell in love. As Chris, the barista in their early 20s who falls for creator Abby McEnany's Abby just as she finds herself in a moment of true crisis, Germaine is something of a revelation.