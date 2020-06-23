Lucifer Lives Again: Netflix Orders Sixth and Final Season (For Real)

It seems Netflix can't keep the devil down. Despite previously announcing Lucifer would end with season five, and one day after announcing the first part of the fifth season would premiere on August 21, Netflix has confirmed a sixth season of the series is a-go.

Originally a Fox series, Lucifer was canceled after its third season on the broadcast network, citing low ratings. A month after cancellation, Netflix ordered a fourth season of the series based on the DC Comics character. A fifth and final season was announced in 2019. Since that announcement, Netflix increased the episode order for season five…and then ordered a sixth season.

"the devil made us do it," the show's official Twitter shared. "#lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final."