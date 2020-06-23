Alicia Keys Hosting Nick News Special About Race for Nickelodeon

Nick News is making a timely comeback. Nickelodeon is bringing the series back with a new special hosted by Alicia Keys.
Kids, Race & Unity: A Nick News Special will air on Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m. with the singer serving as host. According to Nickelodeon, the new special aims to amplify the voices and experiences of Black children from across the country, as well as feature leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from real kids, offering tools to families to aid in constructive conversations about race and inclusivity and highlight teen activists. This is the first in a series of new Nick News specials to air on the network in the coming months.
"I've had a vision of a forum that can engage kids during this time and help to focus our attention on how they might be feeling, and this Nick News special is it! Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing," Keys said in a statement. "But honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way. What's happening in the world is not just a problem for the Black community, it's all of our problem and we ALL have to care about it in order to change it! This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let's really deep dive together."
Guests include the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; 12-year-old singer and viral sensation Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of Antiracist Baby; Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the teens from Nashville who founded Teens4Equality; Tabitha Brown and her family; and family therapist Dr. George James.
Look for Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special to simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons. The Nickelodeon YouTube channel, Nick on Demand, the Nick App and Nick Pluto TV will have the special after initial premiere.
The network has created a discussion guide and anti-racism resources in partnership with The Conscious Kid and Dr. George James that will be available after premiere.
The original Nick News premiered in 1992 and ran for 24 seasons through 2015. Linda Ellerbee created executive produced and hosted the series for its previous run. The series ended when Ellerbee retired in 2016. Over its time on the air, Nick News won 10 Emmys, a Peabody, a Columbia DuPont and the Edward R. Murrow award for journalistic excellence. Past episodes have tackled a variety of subjects from September 11 and Hurricane Katrina to presidential politics and HIV-AIDS.
Kids, Race & Unity: A Nick News Special will air on Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon.