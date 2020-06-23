John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Made Him Feel Like a "King" on Father’s Day

John Legend's Father's Day was one for the books.
During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "All Of Me" singer opened up about how he spent the holiday, telling host Jimmy Fallon that his wife Chrissy Teigen's romantic surprise made him feel like a "king."
"Chrissy surprised me. She set up a dinner date on our deck and somehow, I was able to not see it the whole time while they were setting it up and it was a true surprise," he said of her thoughtful gesture. "I thought we were just gonna go in the backyard and take some photos and go out to somewhere else, but she set it all up in our backyard and it was a really lovely dinner date. And they made me feel like a king on Father's Day. I appreciated it."
Praising his wife, Legend added, "She's real. She's funny. She's creative. She's a great person to be stuck in the house with."
On Sunday, the Cravings author gave Legend a sweet shout-out on Instagram to wish him a happy Father's Day.
"I could have never imagined a better daddy for my babies," she wrote alongside a series of adorable photos of Legend and the couple's two children Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. "You were made to do many things in life but you were absolutely made to be a dad. We love you we love you!!" The Grammy winner responded, "I love you mommy," adding a row of red heart emojis.
Still on the topic of his family, the dad of two gave Fallon an update on how the little ones have been faring as they continue to practice social distancing. "They're still into Frozen—Frozen 2 especially. Miles even is singing every single song on Frozen 2. He's 2-year-old but he's very good at all the lyrics now," he told the late night host. "Luna's a connoisseur. She's actually more into Scooby-Doo more than anything else though."
The duo also discussed Legend's FreeAmerica initiative, a non-profit organization that strives to amplify the growing movement to end mass incarceration.
"Back when Common and I wrote that song ‘Glory' for Selma and I stood up on the stage when we got an Oscar for it, I said, ‘America's the most incarcerated country in the world. This issue is particularly affected the Black and brown communities of this country and we need to change that,'" he recalled. "We founded FreeAmerica back then as we went around and spoke to lots of people; people in jails and prisons. Corrections officers. District attorneys. Legislators. People who were formally incarcerated and just tried to understand the issue better."
Speaking to recent events, Legend continued, "The fact that we use police and jails and prisons to solve far too many social issues that could be solved other ways, that's something a lot of people are looking at now and I think it's important that we do that."
"I think out of the tragedy of losing George Floyd and other people, there's really been a movement that's been enhanced and buoyed by outrage and by concern for our communities," he concluded. "And hopefully we can, you know, in this moment, seize that momentum and really make a serious change and hold our leaders accountable for serious change."
