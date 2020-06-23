Stranger Things' David Harbour Teases Hopper's Resurrection and "Darker Palette" In Season 4

At this point, season three of Stranger Things feels like it actually did come out in the 80s.

It's somehow only been about a year since we all witnessed the Battle of Starcourt, and then its devastating conclusion in which it appeared that Hopper (David Harbour) was killed in an explosion, and then the Byers family moved out of Hawkins.

The finale's final moments made us think maybe Hopper had survived and was now in a Russian prison, and then Netflix confirmed for us all that Hopper is alive, though not necessarily well, as he's a prisoner in Kamchatka "where he will face dangers both human...and other." We'll soon find out exactly what's going on with Hopper in season four, though it's going to be a long wait. Production had barely started when it had to shut down due to the pandemic, and hasn't yet resumed.

Deadline recently interviewed Harbour and creators Matt and Ross Duffer for their Contenders series, and Harbour about season three and what comes next in season four, including a deep dive into Hopper's past and present.