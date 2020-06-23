Tina Fey Asks For 30 Rock Episodes Featuring Blackface to Be Removed From All Platforms

Several episodes of 30 Rock will be leaving all platforms soon, if they haven't already.

The episodes feature characters in blackface, and at the request of NBCUniversal and creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, they are being made unavailable to stream or to buy and will no longer air on TV.

"As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation," Fey wrote in a letter to platforms, per Vulture. "I understand now that ‘intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request."