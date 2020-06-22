Black Eyed Peas Reveal the Real Reason Fergie Is No Longer in the Group

The Black Eyed Peas are revealing why Fergie stepped away from the music group in 2017, after over 10 years of working together.

In a new interview with Billboard magazine, Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo stated that their former bandmate left the group out of a desire to devote herself to being a "great mom." Will.i.am explained, "We love her, and she's focusing on being a mom. That's a hard job, and that's what she really wants to do and we're here for her... It's really the way Fergie designed it, so we're respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don't want anything but awesomeness for her."

Apl.de.ap added, "But unfortunately our schedule is displaced by [her] wanting to be a great mom, and she wants to focus on that."

Moreover, the group shared that her departure was ultimately for the best as it allowed them to introduce singer J. Rey Soul to the world. "I feel we're giving birth to a new artist, J.Rey Soul. I really want to give her ultimate praise and respect. What the fellows said—Ferg, she's doing the mom thing—but we have an amazing artist we're developing," Taboo said.