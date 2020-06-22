Amazon's Big Style Sale: Shop the Best Accessories Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon's Big Style sale is happening now, with deals on accessories and more to get the look you want this summer at a bargain.
Below, shop the best accessory deals from Rebecca Minkoff to Ray-Ban that the sale has to offer on bags, sunglasses, jewelry and more. You'll love these discounts on hundreds of brands that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. So happy shopping!
Rebecca Minkoff Jean Convertible Crossbody
How simple and pretty is this cross-body bag? It goes with most outfits. You can also find it in seven other colors and prints.
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Non Sunglasses 62 Millimetres
You can't go wrong with these classic aviators that you'll get use out of for years to come. We love the subtle green hue of this pair, but other color combinations are available as well.
Honeycat Opal Orb Crystal Ring in Rose Gold
How pretty is this delicate opal orb ring? You can get it in your size in gold, rose gold or silver.
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Enter: the perfect work bag. Enjoy more than $50 off on this classic tote that's also available in other colors.
Lucky Brand Turquoise Collar Necklace
If you're a fan of turquoise jewelry, don't pass up this statement necklace. It has real turquoise stones and a silver-tone finish.
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Non Polarized Sunglasses
Look retro-cool in these Ray-Bans available in eight different color combinations.
Lucky Brand Amber Convertible Wallet
This wallet is awesome because it can also be worn as a cross-body bag thanks to the strap it comes with. There are four additional colors to pick from if this one isn't your vibe.
Honeycat Harmony Interlocking Circle Necklace in Gold
How sweet is this dainty interlocking circle necklace? Pick from gold, rose gold or silver.
Sansths Two-Pack Women Leather Belts
Found: the double o-ring belts you've been seeing everywhere. These faux-leather ones come in a two-pack of varying colors and prints.
Honeycat Crystal Drop Bar Stud Earrings in Gold
These simple bar stud earrings from Southern California-based Honeycat are a perfect buy at only $14. Pick from gold or rose gold.
Privé Revaux Icon Collection
If you're looking to make a statement with your sunglasses, opt for this geometric pair. It's also available in a rose gold.
