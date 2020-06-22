Ashley Benson’s Step-By-Step Guide to Perfecting Her Smokey Eye Is Surprisingly Simple

Ashley Benson is spilling her beauty tips and tricks!

In Vogue's latest "Beauty Secrets" video, the Pretty Little Liars alum broke down her everyday skincare and makeup routine, though the latter included an extra step that viewers are sure to appreciate: her signature smokey eye.

As it turns out, Ashley's process isn't that complicated. She doesn't even use a brush!

"I almost always use my fingers," Ashley said as she began detailing her step-by-step smokey eye guide. "I feel like it's easier to apply that way."

She first spread a light, neutral shade across her entire eyelid; followed by the darkest color from the Dior palette, which she applied to the corners of her eyes and below her lower lashes.

"I prefer a messier look [more] than a polished one, just because, I don't know, it's more my personality," Ashley added.

Next up was eyeliner, though the actress admitted that she's "really bad it; it's kind of a hit or miss."