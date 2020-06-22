Nikki Bella Gives a "Tummy Update" in Her Underwear at 33 Weeks Pregnant

Related : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Baby Gender Reveal

Only a month and a half to go for Nikki Bella!

The pregnant Total Bellas star shared another sweet maternity update on her Instagram on Sunday to share the latest on her growing baby bump. The former WWE star posed for a selfie in just a bra and panties and joked that her mom Kathy Colace might not approve of the sexy and stripped-down images.

"First I am totally going to get a text from my Mom in like 10 mins telling me my cover picture is too much lol and then saying how cute my belly is. Love you Mom!" Nikki wrote yesterday. "Tummy update and if you keep swiping you can see what I use every morning and night and occasional daytime or when I feel itchy. My baby boy is getting so BIG! We are a little under 6 weeks out!! Can't believe we get to meet our little boy soon! We can't wait!!! I'm already SO in love!!!"