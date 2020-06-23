Relive Kim Kardashian's First-Ever E! News Interview From 2007!

Related : Kim Kardashian Hypes "KUWTK" in 2007

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Kris Jenner and her brood make up the first family of reality TV! However, they didn't necessarily start out that way.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered on E! back in 2007, many fans probably wouldn't have guessed it would become such a hit. However, despite not being the first docu-series on the scene, Kim Kardashian always knew the show would be a success.

In fact, in honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we unearthed the KKW Beauty boss' very first interview with E! News, where she explains what makes KUWTK so special.

"Well, I think that there's so many of us, so all of our personalities are so different and I think that people probably wouldn't think that such a big family would work because there's too many characters to follow," Kim notes in the vintage interview above.

Despite their massive family, the future Mrs. Kanye West tells viewers: "Our chemistry together is just so amazing that people will definitely want to be a part of this family."