Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Haven't Finalized a Baby Name

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting ready to welcome their first child together. However, the 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor haven't finalized a name.

The 13-time Grammy nominee explained why during a recent interview on Mix 104.1's Karson & Kennedy.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us…I'll look at her and go, ‘Oh yeah yeah, you are her. You are that,'" the "Roar" artist said.

Perry announced her pregnancy in March at the end of the music video for her song "Never Worn White." She and the Pirates of the Caribbean star then shared in April that they're expecting a baby girl.

"I think he's really excited for a little girl," Perry said in regard to her fiancé, who is also the proud father to 9-year-old Flynn. "They say that little girls are, you know, daddy's little girl. That's how it's going to be. We'll see."