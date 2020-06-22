Pau Gasol Pays Tribute to Late Teammate Kobe Bryant During 2020 ESPYS

Nearly six months since the death of Kobe Bryant, the late Los Angeles Lakers player's legacy lives on.
During Sunday night's 2020 ESPY Awards, Bryant's former teammate Pau Gasol paid tribute to the late basketball player. "Kobe Bryant spent 20 years with the Lakers dedicated to becoming the best player in the world, but what he enjoyed the most was being a husband to Vanessa and a father to Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri," Gasol shared.
"We remember his smile whenever he spoke about his family," he continued. "He may be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time, but he was one of the boast dads of all time. We lost Kobe and Gigi five months ago. Today his legacy is alive on the streets of L.A. The city that he loved so much. A tribute to his impact now and forever."
The ESPYS' "A Tribute to Kobe," performed by Snoop Dogg, showcased the many murals that popped up all over the city of Los Angeles to immortalize the late basketball legend as well as his many career highlights.
"Your reign in the city remains, from Ocean to San Vicente, you're the truth boy," Snoop Dogg raps, over a montage of "The Black Mamba's" greatest moments. "Greatness is in your name. East side to the West side. This is your city."
The evening's tribute comes on Vanessa Bryant and family's first Father's Day without the basketball legend.
"Happy Father's Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much," Vanessa shared on Instagram. "We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad."
Earlier in the weekend, Vanessa celebrated daughter Capri's first birthday with a family celebration at home. "Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess," the proud mom wrote to her followers. "Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died on January 26 when his private helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, Calif.
Before retiring in 2016, Kobe had won five NBA titles during his 20-year professional basketball career. He was also named MVP of his 2007-08 season.
Regarded as one of the best scorers in the league, Kobe is No. 4 on the NBA's all-time points list behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone and LeBron James.
He is scheduled to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame in the spring of 2021.