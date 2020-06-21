Whitney Cummings On Chris D'Elia Sexual Harassment Accusations: ''I'm Devastated and Enraged''

Whitney Cummings is speaking out after sexual misconduct allegations were made against former co-star Chris D'Elia.

Taking to Twitter, Cummings wrote in a statement, "It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned."

She added, "This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent."

As E! News previously reported, D'Elia was recently accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and grooming. Twitter user Simone Rossi sparked conversations about the comedian's behavior when she publicly accused him of grooming her when she was 16-year-old.

In a Twitter thread, Rossi wrote, "Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age."