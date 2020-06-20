James Van Der Beek Shared His Wife Kimberly Suffered Another Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek revealed that his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek recently suffered another miscarriage.

"After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant," the Dawson's Creek alum shared on Instagram this weekend. "This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body."

In Nov. 2019, the actor announced on Dancing With the Stars that his wife had suffered a miscarriage. At the time he said, "You never know why these things happen. It's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together."

In his recent post, the actor explained that he rushed his wife to the hospital by ambulance "for another harrowing night of blood transfusions."