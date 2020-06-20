Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Makeup Collab Will Have Your Glam Needs Covered

It's officially official.
Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans have something to celebrate! On Saturday afternoon, Kylie Jenner made the special announcement that she's releasing a makeup collection with her sister, Kendall Jenner.
"wow wow wow," Kylie began her Instagram caption, alongside a video of the duo posing for the cameras. "Can't believe I'm finally announcing my next collection for Kylie Cosmetics... and it's with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!"
The beauty mogul added, "The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!"
From the short video clip shared on Kylie Cosmetics' page, it appears the famous sisters are coming out with lip kits, blushes and shadows. It's unclear what beauty products will be part of the collaboration. But one thing is for sure, fans' glam needs will be covered!
However, fans of the duo won't have to wait too long to find out. As the 22-year-old mogul put it, "Stay tuned on my stories today for the official reveal."
This isn't the first time Kylie has partnered with her famous family. In the past, she's launched makeup collections with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
Last September, the 22-year-old star went outside the family tree and collaborated with fashion designer Olivier Rousteing on a Balmain makeup line that dropped during Paris Fashion Week.
Sadly, Kylie wasn't able to show off her makeup collection on the runway after being hospitalized.
"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel," the reality TV star shared with her fans at the time. "I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."
"Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream," she continued. "Of course this collection isn't just for the runway.. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event."
Luckily, her mom saved the day and attended the Balmain catwalk during Paris Fashion Week.
"Head to toe @balmain for today's show!@olivier_rousteing such an incredible show today!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "So excited for the launch of the #KYLIExBALMAIN @kyliecosmetics makeup collab today at 8am pst!!"
It looks like Kylie is mixing beauty and fashion once again for her new makeup collaboration with Kendall.