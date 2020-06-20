Ashley Benson Adds More Fuel to the G-Eazy Romance Rumors After He Attends Her Sister's Wedding

Ashley Benson had a special plus-one for her sister's wedding.

Earlier this week, Shaylene Benson walked down the aisle and tied the knot to her longtime love, Adam Swerdlow. The newlyweds got married at the Selanne Steak Tavern in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Thursday, June 18.

From the bride's Instagram Stories, it appeared she kept her guest list small and intimate—which could be due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the city's restrictions surrounding gatherings.

Of course, Ashley joined in on the fun and celebrated her older sister's big day with a special someone by her side: G-Eazy.

That's right, the Pretty Little Liars alum brought the 31-year-old rapper with her to the family affair. Moreover, the two looked like they were enjoying themselves. In one of Shaylene's Instagram Stories, Ashley and G-Eazy were all smiles and seen laughing as they gathered around in a circle with the bride standing next to them.