Normani and Camila Mendes' New Beauty Roles Will Make You Swoon

Urban Decay recently introduced beauty lovers to its newest Global Citizens, which are the spokespeople for the cosmetics company. Those enlisted for the brand's coveted role: Normani, Camila Mendes and international popstar G.E.M.
Of the special announcement, the "Motivation" songstress took to Instagram to share her excitement over her new gig.
"I am proud to join Urban Decay as their newest Global Citizen. They have trail-blazed and challenged the industry's definition of beauty since the beginning," her caption read on Instagram. "They stand with marginalized groups by showing that makeup should be and can be inclusive for everyone."
Adding, "We need to celebrate beauty in every color. We need representation across the beauty industry and I hope to use my platform to amplify the voices of my community."
The Riverdale actress shared the same sentiments as Normani on social media.
"Honored to announce my partnership with @urbandecaycosmetics as their newest global citizen," Camila began her Instagram post. "Growing up, I always admired them as a brand that championed diversity and celebrated individuality, and I feel that stronger now than ever."
"It's important to support brands that actively do the work to be inclusive," she continued. "Beauty comes in all shapes and colors, and it's imperative that we see that reflected in the beauty industry. Stay tuned for more!"
G.E.M. has yet to share her newest beauty role on her personal social media accounts.
According to The Cut, the founding brand partner of Urban Decay stated in a press release that the company wants to "champion self-expression, identity and diversity" more than ever.
"Urban Decay was founded on the idea that being authentic and different is beautiful," Wende Zomnir said in a statement, per the publication. "As the world fights for racial justice, it's more important than ever for us to champion self-expression, identity, and diversity. Our UD Global Citizens will add their voices and perspectives as we take actionable steps to amplify diverse voices."
On June 7, the brand announced it was committed "to having more Black leaders and team members." Moreover, Urban Decay also pledged to highlight and hire Black talent such as "models, collaborators, photographers" and more.
For their new roles, the trio is already dipping their feet in beauty guru territory. Camila, Normani and G.E.M. star in the brand's latest campaign for its Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette.
Urban Decay's Global Citizens will also join existing ambassadors: Lizzo, Ezra Miller, Joey King, Karol G, and CL.