Beyoncé Blesses Fans With a New Song That Also Supports Black-Owned Businesses

Just when people were getting ready for bed, Beyoncé surprised fans with new music.

That's right, the legendary songstress blessed the Beyhive with a buzzy track titled the "Black Parade." Moreover, the 38-year-old star released her latest single on Juneteenth, which celebrates the abolishment of slavery in the United States, specifically in the state of Texas in 1865.

Along with the significance of Beyoncé's music drop, the lyrics to her new tune are symbolic of the current Black Lives Matter movement. "I'm going back to the South / I'm goin' back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain't watered down," the Houston native sings. "Trust me, they're gonna need an army / rubber bullets bouncing off."

She adds: "Being Black, maybe that's the reason why they always mad / Yeah, they always mad, yeah / Been past 'em, I know that's the reason why they all big mad / And they always have been."