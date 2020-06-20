Blast From the Past! Revisit E!'s First Friends Set Visit

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
Where were you when Friends premiered in 1994? We were on set.
To celebrate our 30th anniversary, we've gone to the vaults and are giving you footage from the very first set visits to some of your favorite shows.
When Friends premiered in September 1994, E! was just 4 years old. And that's just about how young Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc look in our first interviews with them.
"We describe it as anything but Generation X. There's six very real characters who are in the transition post-college and pre-kind of marital settled, children, the whole thing. And everyone's looking for love in the Big Apple and trying to, if not find the career of choice, then at least achieve as much as one can in the career of choice," Schwimmer said when asked by Aniston to describe the premise of Friends.
In the video above, Schwimmer describes Rachel Green, Aniston describes Ross Geller, Perry gives his take on Phoebe Buffay, Kudrow shares her take on Chandler Bing, Cox describes Joey Tribbiani and LeBlanc shines the light on Monica Geller. It's pretty adorable.
"We're all on this funny, funny show," Perry said. "We have a great time, we're all getting along great, it's early on."
"We have similar senses of humor, obviously. It kind of makes sense, I mean they wrote a show for people who would be friends and since we fit the parts, we could easily be friends and we're finding out that we do get along and we have fun together," Kudrow said.
Aniston echoed Kudrow's sentiments.
"We clicked immediately. Everyone gets along. There's no black sheep. Everyone just respects one another. This is the first time, for me, that I have been involved with a group of actors where I'm learning something every day and I'm in awe of my fellow actors. It's just been amazing," Aniston said.
Now it's been more than 25 years since Friends premiered and these six stars are still pals.
That's what the show looked like back in 1994. And since the show came out—and has never really gone away thanks to syndication and streaming—there have been countless debates and questions about representation. Series co-creator Marta Kauffman recently addressed the show's lack of diversity.
"I wish I knew then what I know today," Kauffman said, apologizing on a recent ATX panel, according to Deadline. "We've always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn't do enough. Now all I can think about is what can I do? What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? That's something I wish I knew when I started showrunning.
Kauffman noted she wished she knew it "all the way up through last year" as well.
Click play on the video for more and be sure to come back to E! for more blasts from the past as we celebrate our 30th anniversary.