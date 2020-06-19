Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She's Celebrating

Congratulations, Malala Yousafzai!
On Thursday evening, the 22-year-old Pakistani activist and youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced that she has officially completed her degree from Oxford University.
Malala revealed the exciting news on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford."
She added that she doesn't "know what's ahead," but for now, it'll "Netflix, reading and sleep."
Malala also shared two photos from her graduation celebration, one of which shows her covered in cake and confetti, and in another, cutting into a "Happy Graduation Malala!" cake with the help of her family members.
A number of stars commented on Malala's post with congratulatory messages, from Reese Witherspoon to Yara Shahidi.
"Congratulations!!" Mindy Kaling wrote. "Enjoy your Netflix!!"
Priyanka Chopra, Kaitlyn Dever and Shakira also commended the achievement.
Malala began her studies at Oxford in 17. She marked the occasion with a tweet, which read, "5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford."
The activist was nearly killed during the 2012 incident, in which a masked gunman targeted her on her school bus in Pakistan. She later documented the story in the memoir I Am Malala, and in 2014, she received the Nobel Peace Prize.
Enjoy your well-deserved rest, Malala!