Write Yourself a Post-It Note Reminder To Do This Sex and the City Workout ASAP

These days, do you find yourself using the same excuse to get out of doing a workout: "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me"?

Well, you're not alone. So, obé fitness—the premium, on-demand workout platform loved by Kelly Ripa, Kaitlyn Bristowe and more stars—teamed up with HBO Max to create at-home classes that are guaranteed to keep you entertained. After all, they are inspired by some of the most iconic TV shows, like Game of Thrones (say "dracarys" to boring sit-ups) and, of course, Sex and the City.

"Few shows have captured the energy and intricacies of life and love in New York City like HBO's Sex and the City," co-founders Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills tell E! News. "As huge fans of the series from a pivotal age, Sex and the City was our generation's answer to Sinatra's, 'If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere.'"