Exes Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Get Post-Breakup Tattoos

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are moving on.
Weeks after calling it quits, the former Bachelor couple got new tattoos in the wake of their breakup. And, it appears that they both went to the same tattoo artist.
Taking to social media, Underwood shared a picture of himself getting inked on his forearm. In his other hand, the Bachelor Nation star can be seen holding a glass of wine. He captioned the picture, "A glass of red, some art and good friends," tagging Bay Ink Tattoo artist Jack in the post.
For her part, Randolph decided to get a matching cross tattoo with one of her pals, who documented the final product on her Instagram Stories. The pair had the delicate ink tattooed inside of their pinky fingers. "Pinkies out for Jesus y'all," Randolph's friend wrote, crediting Jack as well for the new tattoo. The Bachelor alum's sister was also in attendance and she snapped a picture of Randolph while she got her tattoo, captioning it, "last night @cassierandolph & I did a thing."
On May 29, Underwood and Randolph shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they announced they were breaking up after nearly two years of dating.
In a statement on Instagram, Underwood said, "It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."
Also addressing the split on her social media, Randolph wrote, "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there."
She added, "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always."
Shortly after announcing their breakup, a source close to the former loves told E! News that Underwood and Randolph had broken up a "few times" before officially splitting, adding that their decision to end things was "not surprising."
"In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than a hot romance," the insider shared. "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."
According to a second source, Randolph was the one to "initiate the conversation," which ultimately upset Underwood but "led to both of them being able to be open and honest about what was going on."