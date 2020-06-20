WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodVanderpump RulesShop E!E! Turns 30

Celebrate #InternationalYogaDay 2020 With These Must-Have Accessories

Namaste! Return to the mat with all new yoga gear.
By Natalie Rose Boyd Jun 20, 2020 7:05 PMTags
AustraliaTop NewsFitnessShopShop FashionShop Wellness
#InternationalYogaDay: Every yogi’s must-have activewear and accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy #InternationalYogaDay!

Yes, Yoga is responsible for the rockin' bods of many celebs such as Gisele Bundchen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel – the list goes on. However, it is also known to reap many health benefits including improved respiration, energy and vitality.

Whether you've returned to the gym or still training from home, we're celebrating International Yoga Day by featuring some of our fav activewear and accessories – perfect for every yogi out there.

Watch
Brie Bella Tells Nikki & Kathy About Goat Yoga Experience

Lorna Jane Full Length Tight

If you haven't tried Lorna Jane's leggings, you need to. Their soft, breathable fabric let's your body flow from pose to pose. Not to mention, they are full-length! – sure to keep you warm in the Winter months.

$79.99
Amazon Australia

Gaiam Reversible Non Slip Yoga Mat

This durable, yet lightweight yoga mat is extra thick for additional cushioning around your joints whilst you workout. Not only is it reversible, but it is also available in 22 other prints/colours!

$52.08
Amazon Australia

Trending Stories

1

Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero For First Time in 79 Days

2

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

3

Lance Bass Clarifies Comments About Jax Taylor & Their Business

Calvin Klein Rose Printed Hoodie

Looking for a warm but stylish addition to your workout drawer? This is the type of hoodie that pairs well with everything. If you're not a fan of prints, it is also available in a neutral black/grey combo!

$47.68
Amazon Australia

STAX Best Black Full Length Tights

These black full-length tights are a staple - whether you wear them for working out, breakfast with the girls or running errands. Featuring a high waist and high-stretch fabric, these tights are available in size X-Small to XXX-Large.

$79.95
STAX

Melrose Health Essential C+ Energy

Looking for your Winter pick-me-up? This daily nutrient powder is a specially formulated ingredients to help provide cellular and systemic energy. Featuring a blend of unique Vitamin C and powerful antioxidants, this supplement will get you feeling your best.

$34.95
Melrose Health

Russell Athletic Essential Long Sleeve Top

Light-weight and soft, this Russel long sleeve is an essential for a Winter workout. Available in many other colours from blue to purple to white, this piece also provides protection against harmful UV rays.

$14.24
Amazon Australia

QUEENIEKE Tied Up Yoga Top

Tired of the same workout tops? Give this one a go! These yoga tops are extremely breathable and light weight, making moving a breeze. Speaking of breeze, the open back tie feature allows you to choose whether you want it snug at the hip or loose to allow more airflow so you don't overheat during your workout.

 

$22.99
Amazon Australia

Solo The Staple Golden Hour Bodysuit

Combining high performance with high fashion, this bodysuit from Solo is sure to grab eyes. Made from premium quality fabric, its light-weight, quick-drying style offers unparalleled breathability and functionality. Our favourite feature? The signature Solo Tuck Point, taming unruly tops while you're downward-facing dog. 

$180
Solo the Staple

CRETONI Ayurvedic Copper Water Bottle

If you aren't across the copper trend, maybe this will convert you for good. These handcrafted, pure copper water bottles are sleek and leak-proof. Designed for an active lifestyle, this bottle will compliment any yogi.

$58.97
Amazon Australia

Lorna Jane Cropped Active Tank

Lorna Jane are infamous for their comfortable and stylish designs, and this is no exception. This essential top has a 4-way stretch, and is perfect to break out a sweat session. Available in size X-Small through to X-Large.  

$41.99
Amazon Australia

Core 10 Lightweight Vest

Layer up for your next run, this water-resistant vest is super lightweight and skims your curves! It is also available in black and white and caters for plus sizes.

$79.35
Amazon Australia

Trending Stories

1

Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero For First Time in 79 Days

2

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

3

Lance Bass Clarifies Comments About Jax Taylor & Their Business

4

Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting

5

This Chemical-Free Hack Stops Mosquitoes in Their Tracks