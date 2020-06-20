Celebrate #InternationalYogaDay 2020 With These Must-Have Accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy #InternationalYogaDay!

Yes, Yoga is responsible for the rockin' bods of many celebs such as Gisele Bundchen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel – the list goes on. However, it is also known to reap many health benefits including improved respiration, energy and vitality.

Whether you've returned to the gym or still training from home, we're celebrating International Yoga Day by featuring some of our fav activewear and accessories – perfect for every yogi out there.