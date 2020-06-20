Celebrate #InternationalYogaDay 2020 With These Must-Have Accessories

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy #InternationalYogaDay!
Yes, Yoga is responsible for the rockin' bods of many celebs such as Gisele Bundchen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Biel – the list goes on. However, it is also known to reap many health benefits including improved respiration, energy and vitality.
Whether you've returned to the gym or still training from home, we're celebrating International Yoga Day by featuring some of our fav activewear and accessories – perfect for every yogi out there.
QUEENIEKE Tied Up Yoga Top
Tired of the same workout tops? Give this one a go! These yoga tops are extremely breathable and light weight, making moving a breeze. Speaking of breeze, the open back tie feature allows you to choose whether you want it snug at the hip or loose to allow more airflow so you don't overheat during your workout.
Solo The Staple Golden Hour Bodysuit
Combining high performance with high fashion, this bodysuit from Solo is sure to grab eyes. Made from premium quality fabric, its light-weight, quick-drying style offers unparalleled breathability and functionality. Our favourite feature? The signature Solo Tuck Point, taming unruly tops while you're downward-facing dog.