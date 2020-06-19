The Best Face Oils for Glowing Skin in 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There are so many things to love about winter: cosy nights, knitted sweaters and hot chocolate. Major downside? Dry, flaky skin.

Enter the wonders of face oil. Designed to compliment your existing skincare routine, these often unassuming little heroes can take your skin from ‘no' to ‘glow' overnight. The best face oils are targeted towards specific skin benefits such as calming, brightening and balancing, as well as anti-ageing and fighting fine lines.

Non-exclusive to the Dry Skin Club, these elixirs are expecially important for those prone to an oily complexion. For those still sitting on the fence, celeb aesthetician Joanna Vargas clarifies why we should all be using a facial oil to maximise on skincare benefits: "You are robbing your skin of a great ingredient that will enhance hydration, control oil production, protect the skin against photo-aging and increase circulation." Roger that!

No matter what your skin concern, we've rounded up the best face oils in 2020 to get you glowing.