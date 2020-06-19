The Best Face Oils for Glowing Skin in 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There are so many things to love about winter: cosy nights, knitted sweaters and hot chocolate. Major downside? Dry, flaky skin.
Enter the wonders of face oil. Designed to compliment your existing skincare routine, these often unassuming little heroes can take your skin from ‘no' to ‘glow' overnight. The best face oils are targeted towards specific skin benefits such as calming, brightening and balancing, as well as anti-ageing and fighting fine lines.
Non-exclusive to the Dry Skin Club, these elixirs are expecially important for those prone to an oily complexion. For those still sitting on the fence, celeb aesthetician Joanna Vargas clarifies why we should all be using a facial oil to maximise on skincare benefits: "You are robbing your skin of a great ingredient that will enhance hydration, control oil production, protect the skin against photo-aging and increase circulation." Roger that!
No matter what your skin concern, we've rounded up the best face oils in 2020 to get you glowing.
Jurlique Skin-Balancing Face Oil
Best For: Uneven Skin Tone, Redness, Normal to Dry Skin
Benefits: This Jurlique oil illuminates the skin and evens the complexion through the power of Rose Hip Oil, Safflower, Macadamia and Avocado Oils. This Australian produced creation is deeply nourishing and delicately flora scented, one application will leave you dreaming of sweeping gardens and meadowy fields.
Apply this directly to the skin or mix with a moisturiser for an added hydration boost. Truly kind on any skin type, this blend is a must-try.
RosehipPLUS Australian Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
Best For: Sun-Damaged Skin, Pigmentation, Fine Lines and Ageing
Benefits: If you're looking for a multi-purpose powerhouse, Rosehip Oil is where it's at – and RosehipPLUS is among the best. This cold-pressed beauty contains naturally occurring bioflavonoids and essential fatty acids, essential for keeping skin hydrated, moisturised and youthful.
Not only is it the ultimate repairer for damaged skin, it can be used on the body to minimize the appearance of scars and stretch-marks.
Honey Back to Basics Recovery Oil
Best For: Daily Use, Uneven Texture, Normal, Oily and Dry Skin
Benefits: If face oils are new to you, then Honey's Recovery Oil should be your first port of call. Conscious that skincare can become confusing and at times misleading, Marissa Otis launched Honey Health And Wellness to provide women with a range that is straightforward and simple.
Packed with organically-derived Australian ingredients such as Seabuckthorn and Ylang Ylang, this is a great introduction to the benefits of face oils.
Ellipsis Labs Multivitamin Facial Oil
Best For: Dark Spots, Mature Skin, Oily, Normal and Dry Skin
Benefits: Maximize the benefits of your multi-vitamin by using them externally. Containing Vitamin A, C, E & F, this antioxidant-rich cocktail will leave your looking your best the morning after. Vitamin A helps to protect your skin from harmful environmental damage, while Vitamin E reduces the damage caused by UV rays – though not an excuse to skip the SPF.
For a healthy, youthful glow, you won't find a better face oil for the price.
Recreation Bondi Beach Vibrant Skin Face Oil with Bakuchiol
Best For: Sun Damaged Skin, Office Workers, Oily, Normal and Dry Skin
Benefits: For those of us stuck in front of a screen all day long, prepare to meet your new BFF. Its unique blend of sea greens forms a barrier for protection UV and blue light – an absolute must in our modern lives.
This little beauty smooths skin imperfections, promotes cell regeneration and leaves your skin glowing from within.We love wearing it under makeup in the morning and before bed at night.
Essano Superfoods Turmeric Illuminating Facial Oil
Best For: Uneven Texture, Combination Skin, Mature Skin
Benefits: Compliment your favourite golden latte with a turmeric injection of goodness for your face. This unique combination made in New Zealand enhances the skin with Rosemary, Crambe Abyssinica Seed and hero ingredient, Turmeric.
Skin-balancing, firming and revitalizing, this oil is light-weight yet highly potent – a little goes a long way. Rest assured it's also a clear formula, and won't stain your skin like it does your cookwear!
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Best For: Uneven Texture, Mature Skin, Oily, Normal and Dry Skin
Benefits: For those of you already familiar with Biossance, you already know why this oil is on our list. Loved by celebs like Lily James and Jonathan Van Ness, their Vitamin C Rose Oil utilizes squalane and Damascus rose extract to leave your skin bouncy, fresh and supple.
Bonus for all the oily skin babes: Vitamin C absorbs in a flash, so you can prep your base and apply makeup almost instantly.
Swisse Hemp Seed Enriching Face Oil
Best For: Dry and Dehydrated Skin
Benefits: We've all been indoors for so long, and that wintery air sure packs a punch. Leave your dry skin at home with this Omega 3 and 6 rich formulation, perfect for combating even the flakiest of skin.
Part of the Restore range, the enriching properties of Hemp, Jojoba and Macadamia oils blend together to provide ultimate protection and nourishment deep into the dermal layers. Think of it as armour for your skin each time you step out the door!
Edible Beauty Snowflower Illuminating Facial Oil
Best For: Dull Skin, Dry and Irritated Skin
Benefits: Light up the room with this illuminating face oil, featuring all-organic skin-loving ingredients like Snowflower Seed Oil, Emu Apple Seed and Kakadu Plum. Experience a thoroughly nourished visage, thanks to rejuvenating and collagen boosting properties infusing the skin with vibrance and vitality.
Edible Beauty also batch-make their products based on optimal seasonal and regional harvesting, delivering a truly unique blend and colour.
ere perez australian blue cypress face nectar
Best For: Dehydrated or Stressed Skin, Puffy Skin, Normal to Dry Skin
Benefits: A winter skincare staple if there ever was one, ere perez's face nectar infuses the face with radically hydrating botanical oils like Australian blue cypress, camellia, jasmine flower, jojoba.
By their powers combined, they help to lock in moisture, calm and sooth the driest of skin, and can be used as part of both a day and night time routine. The formula is also vegan, cruelty free and non-GMO, meaning no risk of absorbing nasties.