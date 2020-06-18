Watch Jason Kennedy Go Crawfishing With Gordon Ramsay & Try Not to Laugh!

Related : Gordan Ramsey Hangs With Sharks for Perfect Ingredients?

Out of the kitchen and into the wild!

Gordon Ramsay caught up with Jason Kennedy for a special In The Room segment ahead of season two of the celebrity chef's National Geographic show, and in this hilarious clip, Gordon tries to casually teach the E! host how to catch crawfish.

That's not it, though! The above video also features a sneak peek of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted. This season, like the first, follows Gordon as he embarks on a global expedition in search of culinary inspiration, epic adventures and cultural experiences.

In this particular instance, he's just fishing, when all of a sudden, he spots a shark. Keep watching to see how he reacts!

Gordon next appears alongside Jason, and they're out on the water, in a boat, attempting to catch crawfish on location in Louisiana.

Their efforts seem promising, but the problems—well, Jason's at least—appear to come after the crawfish have been caught.

"You have to stroke it!" Gordon tells him as he attempts to calm the crawfish down. "You've got to stroke it hard!"