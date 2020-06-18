Brandon Kyle Goodman: Black Lives Mattering "Should Not Be a Debate"

Related : Justin Sylvester Shares His Peaceful Protest Experience

Staying silent isn't an option for Brandon Kyle Goodman.

The actor opened up to E!'s Justin Sylvester on the latest episode of the Just The Sip podcast about his viral video series, "To my white friends," and how he's using his platform to not only speak out against racism and social injustice, but also encourage others to do the same.

Some of Goodman's Instagram videos have a more specific message—whether it be about allyship or white privilege—but all of them revolve around his experiences as a Black man in America.

And they seem to be resonating, too, as they've amassed millions of views. Goodman said he thinks people "just needed to see exactly what was happening in the moment."

"I don't know about you, but I feel like sometimes as Black people, in order to move in white spaces, we will suppress our trauma so they can be comfortable," he told Sylvester on the podcast. "I think that, for me, started to do a disservice to my mental health."

The videos, according to Goodman, allowed him to tell his white friends—and in turn, millions of other people—"This is where I'm at."

"I think there are some things they were able to connect to and be like, 'Ohhh, there's pain. That's pain. Why is my friend in pain?'" Goodman added. "Let's start to ask the hard questions."