Pose’s Dyllón Burnside Shares the Power of Pride Amid the Black Lives Matter Movement

E! News: Take us back a few months, what have you been doing since quarantine began?

Dyllón Burnside: I shot a music video while in quarantine and that has been really challenging, but it is also a really fun project I'm excited about releasing. We actually shot Prideland in January, and I had to do some voiceover stuff during quarantine. We had a camera crew come out one day to the house to get some last minute stand-ups and did that while being socially distant, with the crew wearing masks. So that was weird and strange, but worth it. But, as we have seen, all of that work has been interrupted and, rightfully so, by the movement right now for Black lives. I have shifted my focus to how do I use my platform, how do I use the things I have going on to illuminate the movement for Black lives and how do I contribute to the conversation?

E!: Prideland explores the lives of LGBTQ people in the South of the country. You share your coming out story, noting you felt ostracized while growing up in Florida. Were there any details you were nervous to share?

DB: All of it! But I felt like it was important for me, as a person with a platform, to share. It was important for me to share that...I was told I was ruining my life by embracing my authentic self. By embracing my full self, I was able to go out and do above and beyond everything that I ever dreamed of. So that's why it was important for me, but it was incredibly difficult.