Sean Penn Recalls His "Terrible" Fast Times at Ridgemont High Audition

Sean Penn is looking back at his Fast Times at Ridgemont High days.

During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner opened up about the "terrible" way he auditioned for his now famous character Jeff Spicoli from the cult-favorite 1982 comedy.

"The way I remember it was that I, long before I had a penny in my pocket, had a feeling of entitlement as an actor—not because I thought that I was so good, but because I thought the rest were not so good. And that gave me a lot of confidence," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I read this part and I just said, ‘I know this thing.' But this was true of all auditions; I resented every audition and hence, I was terrible at it and self-conscious. I thought, ‘I need the mask of it being a job to get the music in me and go.'"