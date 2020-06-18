Here's the Heartwarming Reason Lady Gaga Gave Her Jacket to a Fan

Related : Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" Turns 9: E! News Rewind

Lady Gaga just gave one fan the gift of a lifetime.

Earlier this week, the "Born This Way" singer was photographed handing fan Shannon McKee her leather jacket outside of a market in Malibu, Calif. Speaking with TODAY, Mckee, 27, shared that the exchange followed a heartwarming conversation with Gaga.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a-- jacket you got on," she recalled. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognized the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

Once McKee realized that she had just complimented the A Star Is Born actress, she decided to seize the moment and praise Gaga, who was out with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, for being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me," McKee continued. "And so when I went back, I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me."