Why Rachel Lindsay "Hated the Timing" of Matt James’ Bachelor Announcement

Rachel Lindsay is ready to move on.

During her virtual visit to Watch What Happens Live, the former Bachelorette opened up about where she stands with Hannah Brown after Brown used the N-word on social media.

"We have spoken since," she told host Andy Cohen. "She reached out to me. She apologized to me and she actually said something that was great, which let me know she's taken the time to figure things out."

Following the incident, Brown apologized to fans for saying the racial slur and that there was "no excuse and I will not justify what I said." Lindsay then addressed Brown's actions in an Instagram Live and urged her take more accountability.

While discussing the aftermath with Cohen, Lindsay said she was pleased to see that Brown had educated herself on the matter.

"She said my privilege let me hide behind a written statement and hide two weeks from social media," she said. "Your privilege didn't allow you to do that, which is why you have to make a video to say why it's wrong to say the N-word I thought, ‘My gosh she really has taken time to figure this out.'"