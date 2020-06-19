WELCOME!

8 Must-Have Movie Night Essentials

Recreate the perfect cinema experience in your loungeroom.
By Amelia Lee Jun 19, 2020 12:25 AM
The lush red seats, the aroma of popcorn, and the all-too familiar Dolby introduction…don't we all miss the cinema? From a mini projector to a popcorn popper maker, here's your guide to replicating that nostalgic movie-going experience in your own home.

If there was ever an Oscar for Best Movie Night, you know you'd be a ‘shoo-in'!

EMU Australia Mayberry Sliders

Lounge around in the coziest fluffy slippers that keep your toes toasty and warm. If pink isn't your color, check out their other options! Available in AU 5 through AU 11.

$59.95
EMU Australia

DASH Popcorn Popper Maker

No movie night is completed without some POPPING good popcorn. Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high-capacity heating chamber and with a push of a button, your healthy and delicious popcorn will be done in 3 minutes! Also available in red and white.

$178.00
Amazon Australia

GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES Movie Night Candle

With the sweet scent of vanilla ice-cream, almond-topped waffle cones and caramelized popcorn, this is THE perfect candle to set the mood for a movie night. Also…a perfect way to melt into your partner's arms. The exclusive online scent is the latest from Glasshouse Fragrances, so get it while it's hot!

$49.95
GlasshouseFragrances

TOSSWARE Recyclable Wine Plastic Cup

Both eco-friendly and ergonomic to drink from, these recyclable wine plastic glasses will ensure that your movie nights are shatterproof. 100% BPA-free, and made with the highest quality recycled PET polymer, you'll thank yourself the next morning for one less thing to wash up.

$32.31
Amazon Australia

VANKYO Leisure 3 Mini Projector

Create your own magical movie experience anywhere you go with this mini projector. The LED lighting provides +40% more brightness than ordinary projectors, and its size makes it portable and versatile. Why not turn movie night into a camping night!

from $359.00
Amazon Australia

Bed Bath N' Table Faux Fur Throw

Cuddle time just got a whole lot more cosy with this luxuriously soft, warm blanket. Perfect for cooler evenings and big enough to cover the whole lounge, it's currently onsale at Bed Bath and Table. Available in Dark Grey and Cream.

$89.95
$59.95
Bed Bath N' Table

LIFX Z LED Strip Tv Kit

Roses are red, violets are blue… and so can be your TV too. With endless color combinations, this fabulous LED Strip Kit will be sure to set a mood that will lead to friends dropping glowing compliments after every movie night.

$99.99
LIFX

JACKCUBE Design Black Leather Remote Control Organizer

Why is it that we can always find the Apple TV remote, but never the one for the actual TV? No more, as this remote-control holder has more than enough space to store the remote controller, phone, magazines or other frequently-lost items.

$23.90
Amazon Australia

