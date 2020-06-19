8 Must-Have Movie Night Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The lush red seats, the aroma of popcorn, and the all-too familiar Dolby introduction…don't we all miss the cinema? From a mini projector to a popcorn popper maker, here's your guide to replicating that nostalgic movie-going experience in your own home.
If there was ever an Oscar for Best Movie Night, you know you'd be a ‘shoo-in'!
GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES Movie Night Candle
With the sweet scent of vanilla ice-cream, almond-topped waffle cones and caramelized popcorn, this is THE perfect candle to set the mood for a movie night. Also…a perfect way to melt into your partner's arms. The exclusive online scent is the latest from Glasshouse Fragrances, so get it while it's hot!
TOSSWARE Recyclable Wine Plastic Cup
Both eco-friendly and ergonomic to drink from, these recyclable wine plastic glasses will ensure that your movie nights are shatterproof. 100% BPA-free, and made with the highest quality recycled PET polymer, you'll thank yourself the next morning for one less thing to wash up.