Chris D'Elia Responds to Accusations of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls

Multiple women are accusing comedian Chris D'Elia of sexual harassment and grooming.

Twitter user Simone Rossi sparked conversation about the comedian's behavior when she publicly accused the 40-year-old of grooming her when she was just 16-years-old. She alleged in a lengthy Twitter thread, "Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age."

Rossi shared alleged screenshots of their interactions, in which D'Elia asked the then-teen, "Can we make out?" Rossi clarified that she and D'Elia never met in real life, but she stated that she felt he "used the power imbalance between us to his advantage."

She went on to allege that she is "definitely not the only underage girl he did this too."

Since Rossi's claims went viral on Twitter, other women have revealed their alleged experiences with the former You star.