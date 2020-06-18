June 2020 Celebrity Book Club Picks From Kendall Jenner, Alicia Keys & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you looking for a fresh new summer read? Your favorite celebs from Kendall Jenner to Noah Centineo have you covered with the book recommendations below.
So grab a copy on Amazon, tune in with Audible or pull up your read with Kindle Unlimited. Plus, spoiler: There's a way some of you can snag copies of these books totally for free. Learn how below.
Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
The Los Angeles Unified School District and Snap Inc. have teamed up with some of your favorite celebs for the new Snap Original series, "The A-List Book Club." In the short videos, celebrities (Alicia Keys, Russell Westbrook, Kendall Jenner and Noah Centineo) share their favorite books of the moment and read an excerpt. Los Angeles Unified students can swipe up to receive free copies of the books, which are funded by charitable donations to LA Students Most in Need. If you're not a student, you'll want to pick up a copy on your own after hearing the celebs' rave reviews.
As part of the series, songstress Alicia Keys recommends Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson, a collection of poems about what it was like growing up as an African American in the '60s and '70s "There's something about this beautiful book that allows you to almost hear it like a song," she says. Be sure to catch her reading an excerpt over on Snapchat.
Becoming Michelle Obama
Basketball player Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has had the pleasure of meeting Michelle Obama several times, and thinks nobody should miss her No. 1 New York Times-bestselling memoir Becoming. "Michelle, her family, her husband obviously, Barack, has been an unbelievable inspiration to me," he shares.
Only Love is Real by Brian Weiss
Not only Kendall Jenner, but also Kylie Jenner love Only Love is Real by psychiatrist Brian Weiss, a 1997 bestseller about Dr. Weiss' use of past-life therapy on his patients. "My little sister recommended this to me," Kendall shares. "It is the book I've been reading throughout quarantine—or one of them, I should say. I'm actually only halfway done with it but already I've cried like three times and I love it so much."
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Noah Centineo recommends the 1988 novel and international bestseller The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho, a tale of self-discovery and following your dreams. "My friend gave me The Alchemist when I was 19," Noah shares. "I was living in New York and I read this book and it completely re-energized my love for reading."
I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness by Austin Channing Brown
Reese Witherspoon has two June book club picks in light of the Black Lives Matter protests. "The memoir I'm Still Here by Austin Channing Brown is a personal narrative from a Black, Christian woman who takes us through what she experiences every day as a Black person in America," she shares on Instagram. "This June pick is teaching me so much about how we perpetuate racism in our society."
Her second read is The Guest List by Lucy Foley, a murder mystery that takes place at a seaside destination wedding.
A Burning by Megha Majumdar
Jenna Bush Hager's June book club pick is A Burning, a novel that follows three characters in contemporary India whose lives become intertwined amidst a catastrophe.
"Debut author, Megha Majumdar, has written a beautiful book about injustice," she says on Instagram. "In it I traveled to a place I have never visited and meet characters who because of Megha's intimate writing felt as though they were sitting next to me as I read."
