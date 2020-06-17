Gabrielle Union Shares Her Experience Participating in America's Got Talent's Investigation

Related : Gabrielle Union: "AGT" Exit Investigation Results

Gabrielle Union is speaking out about NBC's investigation surrounding her America's Got Talent exit.

In a new interview with Trevor Noah, the author and activist expressed doubts on how "independent" the exploration was.

"I decided to participate in this investigation…Silly me, I thought independent was independent. But when NBC and Fremantle and Syco pay for that investigation, they control it," Gabrielle alleged on Tuesday's episode of The Daily Show. "So throughout that investigation that I participated in, I talked about me being in there for five and a half hours. I'm about labor, for treating employees fairly. Nobody's asking for anything special…just treat people fairly. Have mechanisms in place for when things happen, there are consequences."

Back on May 27, NBC, Fremantle and Syco released their findings in a statement to E! News.

"Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time," the statement read. "The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract. NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television."