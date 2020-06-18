WELCOME!

These $19 Lounge Shorts Have 2,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Find out why reviewers love them so much.
EComm: These $17 Lounge Shorts Have 2,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable pair of shorts pinching in all the wrong places. But you'll never have that issue with these super-soft lounge shorts from Amazon.

Reviewers love the 90 Degree By Reflex lounge shorts for their affordability and unmatched comfort. They can be worn to the gym, while running errands or simply while lounging around. Learn all about them, plus shop them below!

These $22 Leggings With Pockets Have 11,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

90 Degree By Reflex Lounge Shorts

These drawstring shorts are available in gray, olive green and navy blue. Conveniently, they have pockets.

$19
Amazon

Why do reviewers love these shorts so much? Find out: 

"I bought them for lounge shorts, but was very pleased to find these are structured enough for me to wear out in public, too."

"They are extremely lightweight, breathable and comfortable without being too expensive or too 'sweatshirt/gym shorts' looking."

"The elastic waistband is wide and does not dig into my stomach or make rolls. The length is perfect! Not too short, not too long."

Looking for more affordable gym finds? Don't miss these $16 cross-back tanks with 750 five star Amazon reviews and these $25 Adidas slides with 2,100 five star reviews.

