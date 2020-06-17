Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Take Their Relationship to New Heights for 2-Year Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.
The pair celebrated two years of dating this week. The 27-year-old actor marked the major milestone by sharing a special message for the 26-year-old model.
"A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two-year anniversary," Sprouse captioned a selfie of the couple at Olmsted Point. "Here's to us looking more alike with each passing year until we're a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you."
Like many modern love stories, Sprouse and Palvin's romance started with a DM.
"I was like, ‘Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number,'" the Disney Channel alum recalled during a 2019 interview with W Magazine. "'And she didn't message me for six months.'"
However, she didn't want to rush into the relationship.
"I knew I wasn't in a good mind-set at the time," she told the publication, "and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more."
So, Sprouse headed to China for a six-month shoot. He ended up getting a text from Palvin. According to the magazine, she thought she was also heading to China for a gig but it didn't work out. Still, she decided to go. The rest, as they say, is history.
"There's a little language barrier for me, so I was never good with texting or flirting," the runway star told W. "With Dylan, everything seemed so easy. We had the same interests, and jokes were hitting at the right spot, and he didn't think I was disgusting or anything."
Over the years, fans have watched Sprouse and Palvin support each other in their careers, walk the red carpet together and enjoy a little playful banter on social media. They've also met each other's families. Although, it took a while for her to meet his brother Cole Sprouse.
"Honestly, we're pretty low-key," he told E! News in 2019. "We like watching anime and chilling inside and eating ice cream together. That's kind of our thing."
Cheers to many more happy years!