Cardi B Tells Critics to "Leave My Rolls Alone" While Clapping Back at Photoshopping Claims

As Cardi B frankly put it, "Leave my rolls alone."

That's what the Grammy winner captioned a video message posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday as she fired back at critics over her body amid photoshopping claims. Donning a baby blue bikini emblazoned with Louis Vuitton monogram print, the star confidently showed her figure to fans.

"I have to do this video because I'm seeing that y'all putting this edited Target picture of me looking like a mother f--king square," she said as she stood outside. "Yesterday, I posted a picture too spicy and that haters claimed that I was photoshopping it, so now I gotta show y'all this mother f--king body."

The famed rapper noted, "Now, I know a bitch gained some weight because I have to make the thighs match the mother f--king a--, you know what I'm talking about?"

She also didn't hold back as she likened her critics physically to animals. As Cardi slammed, "I know you bitches ain't talking when ya shaped like seals."