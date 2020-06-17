Niall Horan Addresses Romance Rumors With Killing Eve's Jodie Comer

Niall Horan is setting the record straight on his love life…sort of.
Taking to Twitter, the One Direction alum addressed romance rumors that he's dating actress Jodie Comer—and it's safe to say he had a little fun with it.
Horan responded to an eagle-eyed fan that noticed he and the Killing Eve star had recently been sporting the same gold ring. Sharing pictures of the two and their similar accessories, they wrote, "confirmed! niall horan's new girlfriend is jodie comer!"
Amused by the tweet, Horan replied, "Confirmed ??," adding a row of laughing emojis. Shortly after, fans weighed in on the rumored pairing. One wrote, "he doesn't even know who she is girl," to which the "Nice To Meet Ya" singer tweeted back, "He does." Confused another chimed, writing, "you owe us an explanation niall."
In addition to inquiring more about his relationship status, fans were also curious to know if Horan had any plans of working with Selena Gomez.
Sharing a picture of the two together, one fan asked, "niall, what do you think about with a collab with selena gomez? you both will smash it." Horan then responded, "Ready when Sel is . "
Horan and Gomez have been at the center of romance rumors before. Back in 2015, the singers were spotted packing on the PDA while attending Jenna Dewan's 35th birthday party.
"Selena and Niall came together and were seen kissing," an eyewitness exclusively told E! News at the time. "They were seen making out by a handful of people. Selena seemed super into it. And Niall even more so."
Sparking romance rumors once again, they were spotted photographed grabbing dinner together with friends this past fall. Gomez then gave the "No Judgement" singer a shout-out on her Instagram, urging her followers to stream his new single.
A source close to the couple denied that they were an item. "Selena and Niall are not dating and have been hanging out as friends," the insider shared with E! News back in October. "They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years."