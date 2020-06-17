Add These Eco-Beauty Solutions into Your Daily Routine

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking after yourself doesn't have to come at the expense of the planet.
The beauty landscape is evolving to meet the ever-growing need for cleaner beauty standards, so now is the time to start investing in eco-friendly solutions. Products free from harsh chemicals, kind to our body and sustainably packaged are now top of our list when it comes to considering a new purchase.
From makeup remover you can use again and again (for a good cause) to a world-first cleanser and natural deodorant that actually works, below you'll find a list of our favourites to suit any need and budget.
Biologi
If you haven't tried Biologi's products, get ready to become a convert. Australian founded and operated by Ross and Lucy Macdougald, they are the innovators of the only 100% active organic plant serums in the world.
Their latest venture? A world first, the 100% active and natural cleanser which is heroed by naturally-derived Soapberry extract. A must for all dry and dehydrated skin, the foaming formula will leave skin clean and fresh, while leaving natural oils and moisture levels unharmed.
Our Pick: Bc Refresh Cleanser
Face Halo
An Australian company founded on the ethos of loving the planet and loving one another, Face Halo continue to be our go-to makeup remover. And what better time to try one out than during Pride Month?
Founder Lizzy Pike created the Love is Love pack because she believes all love is unique. "We encourage everyone to be proud of who they are, and to share that love with others."
Our Pick: 'Love is Love' Face Halo Pack
Andalou
Harnessing the power of plants and science, Andalou's signature range contains natural ingredients to target even the toughest of concerns.
The team use an innovative biotechnology called PhytoCellTec™ stem cells to repair and deliver visible results. "These stem cells utilise patented liposomal technology and are extracted from a blend of nature's most potent bioactive cells from the Heirloom Apple to the Argan Tree Kernel & the Hemp Plant," says Cathy, Andalou's Trainer & Skin Expert.
Our Pick: Brightening Renewal Cream
Single Use Ain't Sexy
Eco-friendly has never looked better, thanks to this ingenious solution born out of the COVID-19 global pandemic. "There is an urgent human health crisis right now, but there is still an ongoing environmental one too. We are working tirelessly to address both these issues," founder of Single Use Ain't Sexy, Josh Howard, says.
The sleek pump-and-foam system saves up to 25 single-use plastic bottles from going into landfill every year, and saves your hands from any nasties that may be lingering.
Our Pick: Starter Pack
Sand & Sky
Their little pink pot of miracles (a.k.a Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask) shook up the Instabeauty community, and with good reason.
Using only the finest natural ingredients like kelp, mangosteen and Kakadu Plum, it's the lack of nasties in their products that promote an all-day glow and keep us coming back for more. The range is also cruelty free and PETA Approved—win!
Our Pick: Australian Emu Apple Enzyme Polish Powder
Bali Body
Everybody knows the best tan comes in a can – or in Bali Body's case, a bottle! The 100% vegan-friendly skincare company was developed and made in Australia by David and Laura Oosterloo, leading the way in safe, natural and healthy tanning.
Containing coffee seed extract, Cocos Nucifera and pomegranate extract, their mousse tan formula delivers flawless, even results with none of the ‘fake tan' ammonia.
Our Pick: Self-Tanning Mousse
Sukin
There's a reason Sukin are Australia's #1 Natural Skincare brand, with their affordable products continuing to deliver the goods. Their latest range promises 72 hours of deeply hydrated skin, harnessing the power of maize complex, sea algae, and everybody's fave: hyaluronic acid.
Using naturally derived, cruelty free and 100% vegan ingredients, the Hydration range is gentle and nourishing on the driest of skin.
Our Pick: Deeply Hydrating Biodegradable Sheet Mask
Original&Mineral
If you thought natural products couldn't be beautiful and boujee, think again. Conditioning, non-toxic and ultra luxe, O&M's products were born out of necessity. CEO & Founder Jose Bryce Smith's partner needed a skin-friendly, ammonia-free salon solution, and thus the brand was born.
The entire haircare line is made with a Free From Five formulation, promotes strength and smells divine.
Our Pick: Hydrate and Conquer Shampoo & Conditioner
Summer Skin
What do you get when two sun-loving coastal ladies come together in search of the perfect natural skincare? Their home-grown, all-natural range: Summer Skin. "We are both big believers in products that do not contain chemicals or toxic ingredients, and we want to help spread this knowledge," say founders Lil and Georgia.
Working with some of Australia's top dermal experts, the range contains powerful ingredients, with strong antioxidant and anti-aging properties.
Our Pick: All-In-One Oil
Black Chicken
Black Chicken have been a mainstay of the natural beauty industry for the past 20 years, so it's no wonder their products are proven to provide relief and results. Their range includes skincare for face and body, oral care and a restorative hair line for sensitive scalps.
The real hero is their amazing natural deodorant, made with Tapioca Starch and Organic Shea Butter to keep you fresh and dry all day long.
Our Pick: Axilla Natural Deodorant Paste