Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Break Up

It's over for Too Hot To Handle stars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.

Francesca, who met and fell in love with Harry on the popular Netflix reality TV series, broke the news to fans in a YouTube video posted Tuesday.

"Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could," the 26-year-old shared.

According to Francesca, the split went down during her recent visit to Los Angeles, where Harry relocated to from his native Australia. Francesca, who also had plans to move to L.A. from Vancouver to be with Harry, said that she initially wasn't convinced their relationship was over for good this time.

"I didn't even want to tell my friends because I genuinely thought that we were going through a rocky period and we were going to figure it out," she described. However, their drama proved to be too much for 22-year-old Harry.