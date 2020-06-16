Liz Lemon and 30 Rock Are Returning to NBC In the Most Unexpected Way

First they gave us Parks and Recreation, now 30 Rock is coming back for some similar fun!

NBC just announced that its annual Upfront event, which is usually an in-person showcase of all the upcoming programming on the network, will be hosted by none other than the characters of 30 Rock.

Tina Fey will return as Liz Lemon, along with Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski), Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) and more to "celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 televisions season" in an hour-long, commercial-free event on July 16.

Of course we're still in the middle of a pandemic (in case you forgot), so everyone will be appearing from different "remote locations across the country," a la the Parks and Recreation special.