NBC's 2020 Fall TV Schedule Has Gwen Stefani on The Voice, New Law and Order Series

The new fall schedule for NBC is here and it looks very familiar. The only new show joining the lineup is Law & Order: Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni as his Law & Order: SVU character Elliot Stabler.

The Voice will return with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on Mondays and Tuesdays. This Is Us remains secure on Tuesdays. Wednesdays is still One Chicago and Thursdays are now comedies and Law & Order. Get the full rundown below.

MONDAY

8-10 p.m. The Voice

10-11 p.m. Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m. The Voice

9-10 p.m. This Is Us

10-11 p.m. New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m. Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. Chicago P.D.

