Becca Kufrin Reveals Where Her Relationship Really Stands With Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin's relationship with her fiancé may be a work in progress.

Earlier this month Garrett Yrigoyen made headlines after showing support for the police as George Floyd protests were held across the country. Becca would later appear on her podcast and address the controversial statements.

"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," she shared. "I don't align with and I don't agree with" his social media post.

Becca added, "I don't think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."

As it turns out, though, the headlines have had an impact on the couple's relationship. In Tuesday's brand-new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca updated fans on where she stands with her man.

"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she shared. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."