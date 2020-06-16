Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Finale: A New Job, a New Alien, and an Emotional New Song

Well, Max Evans found his family.

Or at least a part of his family, or possibly, if we're going by the logic of the classic Mary Kate & Ashley movie It Takes Two, a guy who is completely not related to him but just happens to look exactly like him.

It turns out there was a stowaway on the ship that brought Michael and Isobel's mothers to Earth, and he also survived the massacre. He was a farmer named Mr. Jones for a while, but he's been locked in a cage underground for decades until Max, with the help of Liz's science, accidentally unlocked the cage and woke him up. And now Max, Isobel, and Michael have let him fully out of the cage, and have discovered that he looks exactly like Max.

While Tripp's journal tells of a dangerous man who Louise and Nora were afraid of, showrunner Carina Adly MacKenzie says don't be so sure he's the villain he seems to be.

"Obviously, Mr. Jones is related in some way to Max, so we are going to dig into what Max's family history looks like. We're also going to discover in season three that the story that we heard about Nora and Louise may have been the story that they wanted to tell, so our tale about Mr. Jones, even though he seems like a threatening figure right now, is a little more complicated right now."