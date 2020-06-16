Pusha T and Wife Virginia Williams Welcome Son Nigel Brixx

Congratulations are in order for Pusha T and wife Virginia Williams!

The 43-year-old rapper's wife gave birth to a beautiful baby boy on June 11, according to Instagram posts shared by the couple on Monday. The couple's first child together—named Nigel Brixx—was born weighing 7 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

The "Sweet Serenade" rapper took to his own Instagram to share two adorable pics of his newborn son. "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON. JUNE 11 2020," wrote Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence Thornton.

His wife, Virginia, shared a pic of her baby boy with a sweet quote, "'The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.'"

In another post, alongside a pic of Pusha T and their son, she wrote, "MY GUYS."

Pusha T's friends and followers took to his comments to congratulate him on becoming a father.