Tyler Perry Set to Pay for the Funeral of Rayshard Brooks

One Hollywood director is doing his part to help the family of Rayshard Brooks.

Just days after the 27-year-old Black man was fatally shot by police in Atlanta, E! News has learned Tyler Perry is covering the costs of the funeral.

The case has quickly earned national headlines with many celebrities including Jamie Foxx and Billie Eilish speaking out.

"As a dad, this photo hurts. #RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls...1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead," Justin Timberlake wrote on Instagram. "Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller. This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we're still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. I'm heartbroken for their families and for this country."

The Grammy winner continued, "The system needs to change... it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I'll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter."