KJ Apa Responds to Accusation of Being "So Silent" on Black Lives Matter Movement

KJ Apa believes not everything has to be shared on social media.

Earlier this month, comedian Elijah Daniel took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the actor's involvement with The Hate U Give after a user recommended the film.

"I love that movie but i do have a question, completely unrelated to the beef I formerly had with him," Elijah shared on social media. "If KJ was the co-star of that movie, why is he so silent? He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and ... posted a black square?"

While the tweet was posted on June 6, KJ chose to respond on Sunday evening.

"I don't need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me," the actor shared on Twitter. "I support Black lives—but I don't feel it's necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests."

Fans also pointed out that KJ did participate in #BlackOutTuesday back on June 1. In addition, the Riverdale star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend where he posted a video of Tupac Shakur speaking at the 1993 Indiana Black Expo.