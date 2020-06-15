WELCOME!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Celebrate Their Daughters' Graduations With Must-See Videos

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have two big reasons to be proud. See how they celebrated high school and college graduation this weekend.
Ain't nothing in the whole wide world like graduation day. 

While many members of the Class of 2020 experienced a different kind of ceremony this year, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters felt plenty of love from their famous parents thanks to a few social media posts. 

It all started Sunday evening when Tim shared pictures of two of his three daughters reaching big milestones. "Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020," Tim shared online when celebrating Maggie Elizabeth McGraw's big accomplishment. He also gave a shoutout to his youngest daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw by writing, "EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y'all!!! @faithhill."

And while the photo post was sweet, Faith decided to take it one step further by sharing some personal videos of her daughters. 

"Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago. This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!" the singer joked. "Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020."

But wait Elizabeth. You aren't exempt either from an oldie but goodie video.

Faith decided to throw it back and share a video of her youngest daughter singing near a computer. They grow up so fast don't they? 

"There is no doubt in my mind little sparrow that you will always be YOU. Wherever you land," Faith shared. "Now a high school graduate and a part of the extraordinary class of 2020!!!!!!!!"

So who else is a member of the Class of 2020? Take a look in our gallery below.  

Tim McGraw, Maggie McGraw & Audrey McGraw

"Our class of 2020 girls!" the country singer shared on Instagram when celebrating his daughters' accomplishments. "Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y'all!!! @faithhill." 

Kelly Ripa & Michael Consuelos

In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and RyanKelly Ripa admitted that she was disappointed her son Michel Consuelos won't have a traditional" graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think that's seeming more from my end of things," Ripa said. "Because I realize that my firstborn, my firstborn child, is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected [...] He's one of these very uniquely special kids, he's just been kind his entire life and he's such a good person, a hard worker, that I wanted some big event celebrating him. And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'Well, it's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.'"

On Instagram, the host also congratulated her son on his big accomplishment. "2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college. Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!," she wrote

Pierce Brosnan & Dylan Brosnan

The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram to congratulate his son on his college graduation, "Congratulations Dylan on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts. Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad."

Julianne Moore & Cal Freundlich

"My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honors , playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school. We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#graduation2020," wrote Julianne Moore on Instagram.

Heather Locklear & Ava Elizabeth Sambora

The actress took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate her daughter's graduation from Loyola Marymount University, "Tomorrow is the big LMU graduation at home for my baby. Tune in for more tomorrow." 

Ludacris & Karma Bridges

"Hey guys pls celebrate and congratulate my GOD DAUGHTER @karma.christine as she is headed to SPELMAN COLLEGE this fall. This also makes it much easier for my random drive by and pull-ups and I am dead serious. Congrats @ludacris @christine.esq I know y'all are beyond proud," wrote Chaka Zulu of his goddaughter and Ludacris' daughter Karma on Instagram.

To her Instagram, she posted: "Ahh I am fashionably late but it's okay. Today I celebrate my last day of high school. All of the Spelmanites in my life are screaming with joy! Thank you, thank you, A MILLION thank yous to my parents, my sisters, my teachers, my tatas, my aunties, my uncles, my nenas, and my friends for preparing me for this next stage in my life. I have a village of people rooting for me and I thank God for all of you. I am proud to announce that I will be attending the illustrious Spelman College and I am blessed to continue in the legacy of my mother."

