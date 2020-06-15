Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Celebrate Their Daughters' Graduations With Must-See Videos

Related : Senior Refuses to Let Quarantine Ruin Her Graduation--Feel Good Friday

Ain't nothing in the whole wide world like graduation day.

While many members of the Class of 2020 experienced a different kind of ceremony this year, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughters felt plenty of love from their famous parents thanks to a few social media posts.

It all started Sunday evening when Tim shared pictures of two of his three daughters reaching big milestones. "Our class of 2020 girls! Stanford 2020," Tim shared online when celebrating Maggie Elizabeth McGraw's big accomplishment. He also gave a shoutout to his youngest daughter Audrey Caroline McGraw by writing, "EHS 2020. Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y'all!!! @faithhill."

And while the photo post was sweet, Faith decided to take it one step further by sharing some personal videos of her daughters.

"Hard to believe that this road trip with Maggie from Nashville to Palo Alto was four years ago. This was me trying to film us singing to the radio with my phone out of the window......easy to see why one of us just graduated from Stanford and one did not!!!!!" the singer joked. "Congratulations Maggie and to all of your sweet friends as well!!! We love you!!!!!! Go Cardinal!!!!! Stanford Class of 2020."