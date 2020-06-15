Blue Ivy Carter Receives Her First BET Award Nomination: See the Complete List

Related : Blue Ivy Carter's "Corny" Joke Will Make You Chuckle

Blue Ivy Carter just scored her first BET Award nomination.

On Monday, the nominees for the 2020 BET Awards were announced, each celebrating achievements in music, television, film and sports. Among them was Beyonce and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter, who appeared on her famous mom's song "Brown Skin Girl" from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. The empowering anthem, which also features WizKid and SAINt JHN, is nominated for the BET Her Award.

This is only one of the accolades that the "Crazy In Loves" artists' oldest child has achieved. Back in November, she became an award-winning songwriter after "Brown Skin Girl" won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards. Months later, "Brown Skin Girl" won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, earning Blue Ivy her first NAACP Image Award.

The 2020 BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See the complete list of nominees below: